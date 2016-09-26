Local

Possible upgrade for historic Belleville building awaits approval

  • September 26, 2016 at 1:22 pm
Front entrance of historic club.

The front entrance of the historic Belleville Club. The club wants to do some renovations to the front of the building. Photo from Doors Open Ontario

By Sophie Dudley and Alana Pickrel

BELLEVILLE – The historic Belleville Club awaits a final decision from city council Monday afternoon about approval of a $15,000 project to improve its facade.

The recommendation to approve the expenditure came from the city’s facade improvement committee.

The 19th-century building is 210 Pinnacle St.

QNet News is looking into the history of the club as well as details of the restoration project.

More to come.

