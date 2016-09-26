Hunting safety in Quinte

By Callie Jackson

BELLEVILLE – Hunting is a popular activity for families and friends.

However, without knowledge of firearms, hunting safety and proper equipment, handling it can be dangerous.

According to the International Hunter Education Association, approximately 1,000 people in the U.S. and Canada are shot in hunting accidents every year.

All hunters in Ontario need their Possession and Acquisition Licence and an Outdoors Card, which are available through the Hunter Education Program. This program will prepare hunters for anything and everything they need to know before heading out.

All hunters are required to wear an element of hunter orange clothing on their upper-body and headgear, so they can be seen by other hunters.

Shawn Cayley, the manager of communication for the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, says, “It’s important to be as smart and safe as you can be.”

Cayley gave four of his biggest safety tips:

Let someone know where/when you are heading out, and when you expect to return.

Know the weather so you can dress accordingly.

Treat your firearm with respect and handle it with care and attention at all times.

Always make sure the shot is safe.

When properly practiced, hunting is a great way to spend time outdoors with family and friends.

Check out the video below to learn the steps in properly loading and unloading a gun.

For more information, visit www.ohep.net.

