Campus · Latest stories · Local

Loyalist College lockers may not be so secure

  • September 26, 2016 at 1:37 pm
14489696_10155354991978986_292417484_o

Loyalist TVNM student Taylor Halladay shows off her personalized locker. She was unaware it was supposed to be registered with the school. Photo by Justin Medve, QNet News

By Justin Medve and Brock Ormond

BELLEVILLE – There is a laundry list of rules that come with having a locker at Loyalist, but who is really reading them?

Television and New Media Production student Taylor Halladay personalized a locker in her wing without knowing she was supposed to let the school know beforehand.

“I had no idea, seriously, I thought we just picked a locker and that was ours,” she said.

The rules state that students are only allowed to place their lock on a vacant locker before registering it on their myLoyalist account.

But what is stopping students from not following procedure? What if illegal contents are found in an unregistered locker? QNet News will be speaking with the college’s athletic department to find out.

More to come.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Loyalist holds annual athletic awards
  2. Investigation into Loyalist invasion continues
  3. QNet News TV – Feburary 27, 2014
  4. Loyalist student is first to win national photojournalism award
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: