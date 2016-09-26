Meet the student government leader candidates

By Ashley Clark and Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – The candidates for first-year and justice studies leaders here at Loyalist College have been announced.

On Wednesday, a meet and greet with candidates will take place during universal break.

First-year leader candidates:

Jeff Brophy, pre-health sciences

Helene Brozowsky-Reinsch, photojournalism

Austin Gray, business administration

Brendan Kelly, police foundations

Deandra Way, business administration

Justice studies leader candidates:

Jonathan Chircop, paralegal (first-year)

Alex Hoftyzer, police foundations (second-year)

Voting will start on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.

