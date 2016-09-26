Meet the student government leader candidates
By Ashley Clark and Dariya Baiguzhiyeva
BELLEVILLE – The candidates for first-year and justice studies leaders here at Loyalist College have been announced.
On Wednesday, a meet and greet with candidates will take place during universal break.
First-year leader candidates:
- Jeff Brophy, pre-health sciences
- Helene Brozowsky-Reinsch, photojournalism
- Austin Gray, business administration
- Brendan Kelly, police foundations
- Deandra Way, business administration
Justice studies leader candidates:
- Jonathan Chircop, paralegal (first-year)
- Alex Hoftyzer, police foundations (second-year)
Voting will start on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.
More to come.