Campus

Meet the student government leader candidates

  • September 26, 2016 at 1:20 pm

By Ashley Clark and Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – The candidates for first-year and justice studies leaders here at Loyalist College have been announced.

On Wednesday, a meet and greet with candidates will take place during universal break.

First-year leader candidates:

  • Jeff Brophy, pre-health sciences
  • Helene Brozowsky-Reinsch, photojournalism
  • Austin Gray, business administration
  • Brendan Kelly, police foundations
  • Deandra Way, business administration

Justice studies leader candidates:

  • Jonathan Chircop, paralegal (first-year)
  • Alex Hoftyzer, police foundations (second-year)

Voting will start on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.

More to come.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Loyalist holds annual athletic awards
  2. Loyalist remembers one of its own
  3. Loyalist College students visit career fair
  4. Students speak out against bullying
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: