Local residents discuss electoral reform

By Scott Gardner and Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – Belleville-area residents are being invited to have their say on electoral reform.

As part of the work of Parliament’s Special Committee on Electoral Reform, MPs across Canada are gathering opinions on Canada’s current system of voting. Bay of Quinte Liberal MP Neil Ellis held one such session Sunday.

QNet News is reaching out to Ellis and other local MPs for their opinions on some of the main concerns and issues raised by their constituents.

More to come.

Comments