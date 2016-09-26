Campus · Local

Students petition against Loyalist club policies

  • September 26, 2016 at 2:08 pm

By Brad Bennett and Joey Carin

BELLEVILLE  – Some Loyalist College students have started an internet petition against a ban by the student government on political and religious clubs.

The student government’s website says that it “will not sanction any club that is political or religious in nature.” It adds: “Please note that the Loyalist Student Government is not against any political or religious group but will not support one party or faith over another.”

The student government has yet to respond to the petition, which has gained 16 supporters online.

QNet News is looking into the ban and asking students for their opinions.

More to come.

