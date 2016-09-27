Local organizations support victims of sexual violence

By Cali Doran, Jody Jakab, David Mallory and Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – The annual Take Back the Night walk to protest sexual violence is this Thursday, starting at Market Square in downtown Belleville.

The Sexual Assault Centre for Quinte and District, Quinte Health Care, Trenton Military Family Resource Centre and Three Oaks will be attending to show their support for victims of violence.

QNet News is looking into how these organizations are involved and how they support victims of sexual violence.

More to come.

