OPP make arrest after string of vandalism incidents

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – Police have made an arrest in the case of a would-be Banksy in Brighton.

An 18-year-old Cobourg man is facing 12 charges of graffiti-related mischief.

He was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Northumberland OPP’s Street Response Team linked him to a string of vandalism in the area. Police say several road signs, a vehicle, a mailbox and a public school have been defaced in the Brighton and Smithfield areas since February.

Additional charges stem from incidents reported in Cobourg, Port Hope and Peterborough.

Police estimate that the long line of mischief caused $20,000 in damages.

The man is due to appear in court in October.

