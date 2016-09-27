Loyalist students react to presidential debate

By James Gaughan

BELLEVILLE – While most Loyalist College students can’t vote in the American presidential election, it doesn’t mean they didn’t pay attention to Monday night’s debate.

It was the first of three debates scheduled between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

T.J Fountain of the Film and TV Production program said that he watched the debate. He said he wasn’t a fan of the Republican candidate at all.

“Donald Trump continues saying the same stuff over and over again, and people still follow him and he still thinks he can run a country.”

Fountain said that he thought Trump seemed more “presidential” during the first few minutes of the debate, but couldn’t hold it together for the full 90 minutes.

Emily Edwards, another Film and TV Production student, said she didn’t like either candidate.

“They’re both crazy,” she said.

When asked what she thought of Trump, Edwards laughed, “He looks like a sweet potato.”

Edwards said she doesn’t like Hillary Clinton either, but given the choice between her and Trump: “I’d rather vote for her than a sweet potato.”

Both Clinton and Trump each claimed victory in the debate.

The #1 trend on Twitter right now is #TrumpWon – thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2016

Hillary was the winner of the first presidential debate—and newspapers across America agree. #SheWon https://t.co/jaxTdf7qX8 pic.twitter.com/kgwL8rZNWr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2016



The next American presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 9.

