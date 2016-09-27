Local

Pair charged after homeowner confronts intruders

  • September 27, 2016 at 12:05 pm

By Brendan Burke 

BELLEVILLE – A city homeowner evaded serious injury after confronting two intruders during a break-in early Monday morning.

Belleville police said the resident discovered a pair of men in his apartment after being woken by loud noises. The man confronted and pursued the strangers, who police say fled the residence with a bag full of gaming electronics belonging to the victim.

The homeowner grabbed the bag when one of the suspects allegedly attempted to strike the victim with a foot-long screwdriver, according to police. Unharmed after avoiding the blow, he told police he was able to provide authorities with a detailed description of both suspects.

After scouring the area, police located the alleged burglars south of Dundas St. E., where both the stolen items and weapon were recovered.

An 18-year-old man of Thurlow Township has been charged with breaking and entering and theft under $5,000. The second suspect, a 19-year-old Belleville man, faces a weapons assault charge.

Both are due to appear in court on Oct. 20.

