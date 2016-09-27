McDonald’s employees can get a credit at Ontario colleges
By Demii Niles
BELLEVILLE – McDonald’s employees in Ontario can now get a college credit for their workplace management training.
The new program, announced in August, started this month. Employees of McDonald’s can count their in-house management training as one credit toward a business administration diploma from a two- to three-year program at one of 24 Ontario colleges.
The arrangement came through a provincewide partnership between Colleges Ontario and McDonald’s.
