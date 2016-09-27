91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast – Tuesday, September 27th, 2016, 12p.m.

  • September 27, 2016 at 11:35 am

BELLEVILLE – Jake Watson brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte area. Headlines include the arrival of the Belleville Senators, a new police building is on the way and Amazon’s expansion into Toronto and Vancouver.

