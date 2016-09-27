Stroller-pushing shoppers arrested for theft

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – Two stroller-pushing women are facing shoplifting charges after Napanee OPP’s public appeal for help led to their arrest.

Police reached out to the community for tips following the suspected theft of clothing and jewelry from downtown businesses in Napanee on Aug. 23.

Authorities released video surveillance showing the alleged shoplifters entering a business with young children in strollers. OPP asked for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

As a result, a 54-year-old Belleville woman has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000. The second suspect, a 50-year-old Brighton woman, faces two counts.

Both women are set to appear in a Napanee court on Oct. 25.

Comments