Near collision leads to drunk driving charge

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – A near collision led to a impaired driving charge for a Bancroft man on Saturday morning.

At 9:50 a.m., Bancroft OPP officers spotted a vehicle narrowly miss another motorist near Hastings Street North and Snow Road.

After pulling the driver over, police determined the man had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 54-year-old Bancroft man was arrested at the scene and charged with driving over the legal limit.

He is due to appear in a Bancroft court on Oct. 18.

