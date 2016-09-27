Local

Police charge 75-year-old man they say followed young girl

  • September 27, 2016 at 2:14 pm

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – A 75-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment after police say he followed a young girl in his car.

Belleville police launched an investigation on Sept. 14 after they say a 13-year-old girl was tailed by a male driver as she walked home from school in the city’s west end.

As a result of the investigation, a Trenton man was arrested and charged on Sept. 22.

The man was released on conditions and is scheduled for a November court appearance.

