91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast – Tuesday, September 27th, 2016, 4 p.m.

  • September 27, 2016 at 3:00 pm

BELLEVILLE – Jake Watson brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte area. Headlines include excitement at Loyalist College over the Belleville Senators, local communities expressing interest in electoral reform and a new locker registry is now in effect at Loyalist.

