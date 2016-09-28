Canada’s spaceman to touch down in Trenton

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – The National Air Force Museum of Canada Foundation has landed an out-of-this-world guest for its annual fall gala.

Col. Chris Hadfield – the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station and the first Canadian to walk in space – will host the yearly semi-formal event on Friday, Oct. 21 at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

In a press release announcing the event, Brigitte Frances, the foundation’s development co-ordinator, said she is looking forward to the Out of This World Gala.

“It’s going to be a very special evening,” Frances said.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet and greet Hadfield, who will be signing books during the event. His memoir Space Sessions: Songs from a Tin Can was published in 2015.

Funds raised from the gala will go toward the museum, located at CFB Trenton.

In the press release, Col. Colin Keiver, commander of the base, says the event is about giving back to the public while shedding light on the area’s history.

“The yearly gala is one the great ways our foundation is able to present something special to the community, while at the same time raising money needed to help further the important stories of the amazing men and women in the Royal Canadian Air Force in new and exciting ways,” the press release quotes him as saying.

Hadfield had a meteoric rise to fame as space-station commander, sharing spectacular photos of the Earth from space to more than a million Twitter followers, and recording a zero-gravity version of David Bowie’s Space Oddity that went viral.

Tickets for the Oct. 21 event cost $150, and can be purchased at the National Air Force Museum of Canada, the chambers of commerce in Belleville and Trenton, and online at nafmcftickets@gmail.com.

Doors at the 220 RCAF Rd. location will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails, followed by a dinner, live auction and dance.

