PEC council makes changes County-wide

By Charlotte McParland and Olivia Timm

PICTON – Some of Prince Edward County’ s recreation committees welcomed new members at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Each township has a recreation committee made up of a group of volunteers who organize and plan community events on a regular basis. Council accepted the resignation of Kathleen Fillmore as a voting member of the Hillier committee as well as Renay Weismann-Stanner and Garry Lewis as voting members of the Sophiasburgh committee. Fillmore later became a new voting member of the Picton committee.

Council eliminated another voting member seat belonging on the Sophiasburgh committee because the member was absent from meetings three times in a row.

Council appointed new members Peggy Rainville, Jim Rose and Jo-anne Rose to the Sophiasburgh committee.

Towards the end of the meeting council also decided to move forward with a proposal for new affordable housing at 230 Niles St. in Wellington across from CML Snider public school. This is also the location where the former Wellington Dukes arena used to be.

Here is the location of the proposed housing below.

