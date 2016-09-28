Residents meet on electoral reform

By Lindsey Cooke and Scott Gardner

BELLEVILLE – Electoral reform was the topic of discussion at an event hosted by MP Neil Ellis this past Sunday.

It was another in a series of local meetings that are part of the three phase federal plan to reach out to Canadians from coast to coast and gather opinions and suggestions on changing the way Canada votes.

The Special Committee on Electoral Reform has asked every member of Parliament to host a discussion with people in their constituency.

Almost 70 people attended the meeting which included a wide range of ages and opinions. Getting more young people to participate in the vote is one reason why electoral reform is being discussed.

Matt Richardson, the constituency manager for MP Neil Ellis spoke to QNet News about the meeting.

He said he has not reached a conclusion as to which system he prefers but he is in favour of something that will lead to more votes.

“I haven’t quite made my mind up yet, but what I do know is I am in favour of a system that engages voters and increases voter turnout. I want to see young people in our communities engaged and excited about democracy,” Richardson said.

Richardson also talked about online voting as a way to increase voter turnout.

“Provided it was done properly with all due diligence, how could it hurt if you had the ability to vote off your laptop or phone?,” he asked.

The Northumberland and Peterborough South riding also held a meeting in August about electoral reform. It’s MP, Kim Rudd was present at the meeting alongside her communications director, Jamie Simmons. Simmons says he believes electoral reform is not just a discussion about getting young people more actively involved, but also about wanting adults to be more politically engaged.

Simmons also said last fall’s election would probably be the last one in Canada to use first-past-the-post system of voting and that electoral reform should be implemented before the next federal election in 2019.

The key concerns and opinions of the meetings are to be put together and filed in a report to the special committee by October 7. Then, as the third and final phase of the federal plan, all the information will be tabled in the House of Commons by December 1, 2016.

