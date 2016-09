By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – Rising hydro rates will be the focus of a town hall meeting in Thurlow organized by Coun. Paul Carr who wants to have a public debate about the issue.

Along with Carr, MPP Todd Smith and the Hydro One Ombudsman, Fiona Crean, will be in attendance to hear the public’s grievances.

The meeting is being held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Thurlow Community Centre.

QNet News will be in attendance.

More to come.

