Students petition against Loyalist club policies

By Brad Bennett and Joey Carin

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College students Don Macleod and Robert Champagne have started a petition against a student government ban on political and religious clubs on campus.

The pair started the petition after both their applications to create political groups were denied. Student government policy states it bans clubs of this nature because it doesn’t want to endorse one specific group.

Macleod says that “He thinks the lack of clubs limits the exchange of ideals.”

On the student government’s website, it says that it, “will not sanction any club that is political or religious in nature.” It adds, “Please note that the Loyalist Student Government is not against any political or religious group but will not support one party or faith over another.”

Macleod and Champagne said they feel that it is an infringement on their rights as citizens to freely express themselves and believe that it is, “unjust to have a ban on political and religious clubs.”

Both Macleod and Champagne are heavily involved in politics, and wish to have a common space where ideals and beliefs may be freely discussed. The general consensus from other fellow Loyalist students is that the policy against religious and political groups seems unwarranted and limit the spreading of beliefs on campus.

“If people can talk, and if you can discuss religion and politics it can lead to a positive outcome I believe,” one student told QNet News.

Champagne said that Loyalist College is a “public institution and it has to abide by the Canadian Constitution that says we have the freedom to assemble.”

As of now, the petition has gained roughly 80 signatures with a support letter being sent in from the Canadian Federation of Students.

Student government president Heather Williams told QNet News she won’t until after the October 20th board meeting.

More to come.

