Careless driving charge after pickup lands in ditch
BELLEVILLE – The driver of a pickup truck that rolled into a ditch in Prince Edward County Monday night is facing charges.
After responding to a call about a single vehicle accident on County Road 5 in Hallowell Ward, OPP spotted the truck – and its two occupants – in a nearby ditch around 9:25 p.m.
Both the driver and his passenger sustained minor injuries after veering off the road.
An 18-year-old Picton man has been charged with careless driving.