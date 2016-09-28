Careless driving charge after pickup lands in ditch

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – The driver of a pickup truck that rolled into a ditch in Prince Edward County Monday night is facing charges.

After responding to a call about a single vehicle accident on County Road 5 in Hallowell Ward, OPP spotted the truck – and its two occupants – in a nearby ditch around 9:25 p.m.

Both the driver and his passenger sustained minor injuries after veering off the road.

An 18-year-old Picton man has been charged with careless driving.

