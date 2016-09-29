Ontario’s minimum wage set to jump

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – Ontario’s minimum wage will be raised for the third year a row.

In a statement released Thursday, the provincial government announced its intent to hike the general minimum wage by 15 cents. As of Oct. 1, the lowest wage an employee can be paid will jump to $11.40 an hour.

Liquor servers, hunting and fishing guides, people who work from home and students under the age of 18 working in Ontario will also see bigger paycheques as part of the move.

The province’s commitment follows legislation passed in 2014 that tied minimum wage increases to Ontario’s Consumer Price Index in an effort to bridge the gap between cost of living and employee wages.

According to the news release, full-time minimum wage earners in Ontario – common in food, retail and agriculture sectors – are now earning $2,392 more annually than they did three years ago.

The third minimum wage increase in as many years is part of the province’s four-part economic plan meant to foster job growth and security. The action plan also aims to “modernize employment and labour laws” in an effort to protect vulnerable workers while supporting business.

October’s wage hike will mark the 10th increase in Ontario since 2003.

