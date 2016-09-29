One dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in Cobourg

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – A 19-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Cobourg, according to police.

Police and emergency services responded to reports of an accident near an intersection at Elgin Street East and Brook Road North just after 9 p.m.

Authorities say a Cobourg man died shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Sgt. Jeff Sheils confirmed to QNet News that the deceased man had been walking – not driving – at the time of the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have asked anyone who may have witnessed the fatal accident to come forward. Police say they are particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a white SUV who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Cobourg Police Services at 905-372-2243 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

