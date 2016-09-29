By Jessica Clement

BELLEVILLE – Robert Brown spoke during this week’s Universal Break in Alumni Hall about his personal finance book Wealthing Like Rabbits, answering the question we were all asking: what do rabbits and sex have to do with money?

Brown described his book as down-to-earth personal finance literature that tackles everyday common sense money situations.

He says that in order to reach a younger audience, he avoids financial jargon and instead incorporates humour and pop-culture references to give a new take on how the whole model works.

“The book and the lessons in it are good for anyone, but it’s aimed for millennials,” Brown said. “People in their 20s and 30s who are relatively getting started.”

According to Brown, the fundamentals are the most important, recommending that students graduate with as little debt as possible.

“I say that knowing that some students will have to take on some debt to handle tuition, but avoid excessive debt by taking on credit cards or anything like that.”

Brown says that prior to writing Wealthing Like Rabbits, he had no working background in personal finance, although he always had an intense interest in the subject. When Brown was 26 years old he read David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber, and says the book had a massive influence on him. He says he has read almost every book on personal finance in both Canada and the United States.

“A lot of the people in personal finance have a name, which they work hard to get over the years. So I had to work hard on getting the book’s word out.”

“A challenge I faced was writing what I thought was good content without falling down the – bad pun here – rabbit hole that I think some other books fall into, trying to provide so much information that the core message is lost or the book becomes boring.”

Brown says that he hopes the students at Loyalist who attended the presentation would leave with a different outlook on how to manage their money both in terms of how they want to approach spending and how they spend.

