91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X Newscast -Thursday, September 29th, 2016, 12p.m.

  • September 29, 2016 at 12:27 pm

BELLEVILLE – Casey Horn brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include the train crash in New Jersey, the upcoming Take Back The Night rally in Belleville and the adopt-a-child winter clothing program.

 

