91X Newscast- Wednesday, September 28th, 2016, 4p.m.

  • September 29, 2016 at 12:36 pm

BELLEVILLE – Casey Horn brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include Orange Shirt Day for residential school survivor awareness, a hit-and-run in Montreal and Lancer sports during reading week.

