Belleville man charged with production of child porn

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – A 44-year-old Belleville man is facing multiple charges related to the possession and production of child pornography.

Belleville police’s criminal investigations and tech crime units arrested the man at his west-end home Tuesday morning – ending an investigation launched in May.

Authorities started the investigation after they say they were alerted to alleged sexual assaults involving young females.

The man has been charged with possessing and producing child pornography, as well as resisting arrest.

He is due to appear in court on Oct. 3.

