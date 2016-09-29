91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast – Monday, September 26th, 2016, 1p.m.

  • September 29, 2016 at 2:00 pm

BELLEVILLE – Jake Watson brings you the latest news in Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include the arrival of the Belleville Senators, negotiations starting with Fiat-Chrysler with their workers and a shooting in Houston which left 9 injured and the gunman dead.

