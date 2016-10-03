Public support essential for new MRI machine

By Selena Steele-Clough

BELLEVILLE – Quinte Health Care’s four hospitals are coming together for the “Re-Imagined Campaign” to raise money for a new magnetic resonance imaging machine in Belleville.

The hospital foundations in Trenton, Belleville, Picton and North Hastings launched this campaign to keep the vital diagnostic service available.

The Prince Edward County Memorial Foundation stated in a press release that the MRI at the Belleville General Hospital has reached the end of its lifespan. All the working parts, including the computer and software, have to be replaced so the service can remain effective for patients.

QNet News will be talking to the executive director of the Belleville General Hospital for more information.

