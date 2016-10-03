No-guest policy for popular pub nights leaves some frustrated

By Deanna Fraser

BELLEVILLE – Some students are feeling frustrated with the Shark Tank’s new no-guest policy.

It’s usually put into effect when big turnouts are expected.

Students can’t sign in guests for Halloween Pub, St. Patrick’s Pub and Last Pub – some of the most popular nights of the year. Part-time students are also not allowed to attend.

Among some of the students who disagree with the policy is second-year nursing student Atiya Padum.

“Special event pubs are the ones I look forward to the most. I do usually plan on bringing at least one friend that doesn’t go to the school, so it is kind of disappointing,” she said.

Sarah Helm, who is in her second year of child and youth care, is also against the policy.

“I personally think that as long as the guest pays a cover then they should be allowed in,” said Helm.

Helm’s classmate, Sheyanne Nicolai thinks that students should be able to bring guests so that they can experience Loyalist for themselves.

“I think it’s good to bring non-students in to see the atmosphere and how great it is, another reason for them to come to Loyalist.”

Business administration student Olivia Thomson is on the fence about the topic. Although she does not necessarily agree with it, she does understand why this rule is put in place.

“I think it’s dumb that we can’t have guests especially when they pay to get in, but I get, it’s to save spots for students.”

Some people like Josie Conley, who used to worked as security for the Shark Tank, believe that the policy is a good idea, adding that it’s also a matter of public safety.

“Those nights are crazy busy. Most of the fights are on those nights and guests were almost always involved,” said Conley

Alumni Kaylea Moreau thinks the policy is necessary so that no Loyalist students get turned away after waiting in line all night.

“Pub nights are designed for Loyalist students and if everyone or every second person were to bring a guest a lot of problems could arise,” she said.

Kylie Holiday who lives off campus agrees for the same reason.

“The students who live off campus pay for rides to get there and then it’s a waste of money when we can’t even get in.”

Student life director Fred Pollitt said that they only allow 400 students in at a time and more students can enter as others leave.

However on nights that tend to sell out, the in-and-out system doesn’t work, Pollitt said.

“People get dressed up in some fantastic costumes and they don’t leave, they stay till the end because they’ve made a big effort to be there.”

Pollitt added that it is important that the students who want to attend can attend.

“We really like having guests but we want to serve the students first. People are literally lined up past the dumpsters and if the weather’s really bad and they can’t get in, you really disappoint them.”

Comments