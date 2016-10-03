Belleville teams take home gold and silver at County Marathon

By Jenna Leslie and Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – The 13th annual County Marathon took place in Prince Edward County on Saturday.

The race began in Wellington and ended in Picton. There were three categories that participants could compete in: the marathon, half marathon and team challenge. The top two teams to place in the Hospital Foundation Team Challenge were from Belleville.

First place team It’s Running Wild was made up of Rob Haggarty, Boyd White, Lorne Singer, Alison Haggerty and Trish Sagriff. Second place team Freeman Crunchers was made up of Janet Foran-Goneau, Heather Giffin, Mike Kawam, Karen Walsh and Joy McRobbie.

The team challenge consists of five different legs varying in lengths from six to 11.3 kilometres. Each contender is responsible for their distance. Once they complete their leg they are all bused to the finish line in Picton so that they can end the race as a team.

The teams were competing for cash prizes.

QNet News is looking more into the top two winning teams from Belleville. Stay tuned for updates.

Comments