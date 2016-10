By Corey Jacobs and Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE – A new couples retreat has opened in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The tourist destination is called Lil Crow Cabin Retreat by the Bay and is operated by Kimberly Maracle.

It offers a First Nations experience by bringing guests closer to nature. The retreat has a 27-foot teepee and it’s located on a peninsula.

More to come.

Comments