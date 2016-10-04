The Push for Change coming to Belleville

By Kayla Haggett and Jake Watson

BELLEVILLE – One man is pushing a shopping cart across Canada to try and end youth homelessness.

Joe Roberts, executive director of The Push for Change, is bringing the cart to Belleville on Oct. 12, 2016. Some of the scheduled events include a speech by Roberts and a barbecue at city hall.

The Push for Change is an organization started in 2011 by Roberts and Sean Richardson that aims to raise funds and awareness for youth homelessness. Roberts is walking on a 9,000 km path across Canada with a shopping cart. The journey began on May 1, 2016 in St. John’s, N.L., and will finish in Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 30, 2017, with 400 school and community events on the route.

QNet News is hoping to talk to Joe Roberts about Push for Change, his experiences with youth homelessness and his connection to Loyalist.

More to come.

