Boston Pizza hosting hospice dinner

  • October 3, 2016 at 2:38 pm

By Justin Medve

BELLEVILLE – Hospice Quinte’s third annual Food and Friends campaign isn’t just raising money towards palliative care, it’s also raising awareness for it.

The campaign invites locals and businesses to host fundraising events for the hospice, but community relations and fund development coordinator Maria Menjivar says getting the word out there is what counts.

Menjivar said the number one reaction new volunteers have is wishing they knew about the hospice sooner.

Tonight’s event at Boston Pizza has 10 per cent of food sales going to the hospice. Hospice staff will be present to hand out brochures and answer any questions diners may have.

More to come.

 

