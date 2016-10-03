Latest stories · Local

OPP dedicates October to cyber crime awareness

  • October 3, 2016 at 2:22 pm

By Brad Bennett and Scott Gardner

BELLEVILLE – October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and the Ontario Provincial Police are trying to inform the public about how to stay safe online. With Canadians spending more time online, the OPP said 80,000 Canadians fall victim to cyber crimes every day.

QNet News has reached out to the Belleville Police Service to ask about cyber crime’s threat to the Quinte area.

More to come.

