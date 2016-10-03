Latest stories · Local

New Military Family Resource Centre coming to Belleville

  October 3, 2016
Trenton Military Family Resource Centre Logo. Picture by https://trentonmfrc.ca/

By Alana Pickrell and Vanessa Stark 

BELLEVILLE – Belleville will be home to a new Military Family Resource Centre after city council approved a change to the zoning bylaw.

On Sept. 12, city council approved a change to the bylaws to allow for the new military resource centre to include a daycare which will be available for both military families and the public.

The space will be shared equally between the daycare and the resource centre.

The location for this site will be at 610 Dundas St. E. Belleville.

More to come.

