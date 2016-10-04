Our Lady of Fatima students prepare to move home

By Angus Argyle

BELLEVILLE – Renovations are complete and students from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School will be moving back home at the end of December.

The school has been under renovation since the beginning of the summer.

A dangerous organic chemical called trichloroethylene was detected in the air, leading to the temporary closure of the school. The chemical is known to cause respiratory problems when inhaled.

Students were relocated to Georges Vanier Catholic School at the beginning of the school year while major upgrades to the school’s ventilation system were being completed.

There will be an open house on Dec. 8 to give the public and the school community a chance to see the upgrades and ask questions.

