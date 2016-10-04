New Picton emergency services hall will improve response time

By Joey Carin an Daniel Taylor

PICTON – After six years of planning and construction, the new joint emergency services facility in Picton has officially opened.

The $4 million facility houses a total of six double bays for both the fire department and the paramedic service in the area. Four of the double bays are dedicated to the Picton Fire Department while the other two are used by paramedic services.

Fire Chief Scott Manlow has previously said that housing both services under one roof saves money and will allow for more efficient and quicker response times.

The multi-million dollar, 17,000 square foot firehall facility is located on McDonald Drive.

More to come.

Comments