In Touch With Quinte: Sexual Assault: The elephant on campus

  • October 3, 2016 at 2:21 pm

BELLEVILLE – In last week’s episode of In Touch With Quinte, Emilie Quesnel discussed the issue of sexual assault and consent on college campuses, specifically Loyalist College. She also explores the stigma surrounding the issue and why more people are not talking about it.

