Police van being used as billboard to solve murder case

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – The OPP are deploying a mobile billboard across central Ontario to help solve a murder.

The sides of an OPP have been painted with pictures of the victim, 65-year-old Frederick “John” Hatch, and details of the case, including the offer of a $50,000 reward for information. The van will make its way along Highway 7 from the town of Erin, northwest of Toronto, to Nepean, south of Ottawa, parking in different communities and moving weekly.

Hatch’s body was found in Wellington County at 6:42 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2015, east of the 10th Line off of Wellington Road 124. He was wearing a denim vest with Mickey Mouse characters on the back, a black leather jacket, a blue and white bandana and black Harley Davidson boots, police say. He was carrying a red duffel bag.

He had been last seen the day before at a Dollar Tree store in Ottawa. Police say they are unsure of how he travelled from Ottawa to Erin, but that he was known to hitchhike.

In June, the provincial government offered the $50,000 reward to anyone who might have information about the case.

Anybody who knows something is asked to call the OPP tip line set up for the investigation, 1-844-677-5110, or the communication centre at 1-888-310-1122.

