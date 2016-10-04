Via Rail CEO talks future plans

By Brendan Burke and Meaghan Bury

BELLEVILLE – Via Rail‘s chief executive officer made a stop in Belleville Tuesday morning.

At a session hosted by Belleville’s Chamber of Commerce, Yves Desjardins-Siciliano spoke to members of the business community at the Travelodge hotel about the Crown corporation’s future.

Desjardins-Siciliano spoke to over 100 attendees, including Belleville Mayor Taso Christopher, fire chief Mark MacDonald, Prince Edward County Mayor Robert Quaiff and MPP Todd Smith. He outlined a passenger-rail project aimed at increasing ridership while alleviating track congestion.

The project is part of a continued effort to meet travellers’ needs, he said.

“We can be even more accessible.”

