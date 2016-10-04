Local

Via Rail CEO talks future plans

  • October 4, 2016 at 10:09 am
Citizens gather to hear president and CEO of Via Rail speak about his plans for the future. Photo by Makala Chapman, QNet News

Members of Belleville’s business community gather at the Belleville Travelodge Tuesday morning to hear the president and chief executive officer of Via Rail speak about the company’s plans for the future. Photo by Makala Chapman, QNet News

By Brendan Burke and Meaghan Bury

BELLEVILLE – Via Rail‘s chief executive officer made a stop in Belleville Tuesday morning.

At a session hosted by Belleville’s Chamber of Commerce, Yves Desjardins-Siciliano spoke to members of the business community at the Travelodge hotel about the Crown corporation’s future.

Desjardins-Siciliano spoke to over 100 attendees, including Belleville Mayor Taso Christopher, fire chief Mark MacDonald, Prince Edward County Mayor Robert Quaiff and MPP Todd Smith. He outlined a passenger-rail project aimed at increasing ridership while alleviating track congestion.

The project is part of a continued effort to meet travellers’ needs, he said.

“We can be even more accessible.”

