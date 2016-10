By Andrew Harper

BELLEVILLE – Shorelines Casino is looking for students at Loyalist to fill positions at the casino coming soon to the city.

Great Canadian Gaming, which operates Shorelines, said in an August press release that they want to hire close to 300 applicants.

The casino is slated to be done at the end of the year.

Shorelines will be hosting a job fair October 22nd in the Dining Hall from 10-12p.m.

More to come.

