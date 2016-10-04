OPP investigating Cameron Road break-in

Local

  • October 4, 2016 at 1:56 pm

By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE – A break-in on Cameron Rd. in Brighton is being investigated by Northumberland OPP.

Sometime in the past two week a Briggs and Stratton generator, a 12-foot fully enclosed trailer and two ATV trailers were taken from a railway storage container and a hunting cabin, police say.

The owner of the hunting cabin is still creating a list of what is missing, said Const. Stephen Bates in a phone interview with QNetNews.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

