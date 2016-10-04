Watch for marijuana harvesting, OPP say

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – The Central Region OPP are asking the public to keep an eye out as marijuana harvesting season begins.

It tends to start after the first frost of the year and is kept outside as long as possible, say police.

People who are out hiking in remote areas should look for the following signs:

Hand tools – shovels/rakes. etc.

Power tools – weed eaters/chainsaws. etc.

Watering supplies – hose/pumps/generators. etc.

Soil/peat moss

Fertilizer/grow chemicals

Plastic Barrels

Camouflage netting

GPS and radios

Camp supplies – sleeping bag/stove/lantern/tent etc.

If you suspect a possible grow site contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS. (1-800-222-8477), or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

