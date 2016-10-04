Sports roundup

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – In big sports news, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing their wild card game against the Baltimore Orioles at 8 p.m. tonight.

If they lose the game, they will be out of the playoffs. No pressure.

Locally, the Loyalist Lancers women’s soccer team will be visitors against the Fleming Knights at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Loyalist Lancers men’s and women’s rugby team will also be facing off against Fleming this week. Both will play at Loyalist College with the women’s game at 6 p.m. and the men’s at 8 p.m..

Outside of the college, the Trenton Golden Hawks will be facing off against the Kingston Voyageurs at 7:30 p.m. this Friday in the Duncan McDonald Memorial Gardens arena.

