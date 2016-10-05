Former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter to perform in Belleville

By Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – Former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter will make a stop at the Empire Theatre on the Canadian leg of his All American tour.

Carter, 36, will be performing on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets, available through the Empire Theatre, range from $44 to $114. VIP upgrades at up to $983 are also available, but must be purchased through Carter’s website. A VIP ticket allows you to meet and be photographed with Carter, among other perks.

This won’t be the first time Carter has performed in Belleville. His last performance was in November 2011, also at the Empire Theatre, in support of his I’m Taking Off solo album.

For more information on tickets, call 613-969-0099.

More to come.

Comments