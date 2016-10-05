Residents threatened with knives Tuesday night

By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE – Three men with knives threatened residents in the downtown area around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Belleville Police say.

Officers were near Front Street dealing with a drunk man when they were told about the threats. After a foot chase they caught one of the men, carrying a large knife.

A 19-year-old man was arrested without incident and is being held until a bail hearing. He is facing charges of carrying dangerous weapons, uttering death threats and assault with a weapon.

