Residents threatened with knives Tuesday night

  • October 5, 2016 at 10:05 am

By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE –  Three men with knives threatened residents in the downtown area around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Belleville Police say.

Officers were near Front Street dealing with a drunk man when they were told about the threats. After a foot chase they caught one of the men, carrying a large knife.

A 19-year-old man was arrested without incident and is being held until a bail hearing. He is facing charges of carrying dangerous weapons, uttering death threats and assault with a weapon.

