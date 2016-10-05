Campus

Loyalist College hosts floral arrangement workshop

  • October 5, 2016 at 10:38 am

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – With Thanksgiving around the corner, Loyalist College is hosting a flower arrangement workshop.

It will be led by Sheila Buell, a professional floral designer from Stirling .

Buell, who studied floral design at Loyalist, is going to show how to create Thanksgiving arrangements.

Her workshop is being held at the college on Thursday at 6:30. The cost is $55, and space is limited. No prior previous experience is required.

QNet News will be speaking to Buell later Wednesday about the workshop.

More to come.

