Loyalist College hosts floral arrangement workshop

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – With Thanksgiving around the corner, Loyalist College is hosting a flower arrangement workshop.

It will be led by Sheila Buell, a professional floral designer from Stirling .

Buell, who studied floral design at Loyalist, is going to show how to create Thanksgiving arrangements.

Her workshop is being held at the college on Thursday at 6:30. The cost is $55, and space is limited. No prior previous experience is required.

QNet News will be speaking to Buell later Wednesday about the workshop.

More to come.

