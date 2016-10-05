Arts · Local · Podcast

In Touch With Quinte: Publishing for local authors

  • October 5, 2016 at 12:20 pm

BELLEVILLE – This week on In Touch With Quinte, Jaykob Storey speaks with Donald Lucas of Drawn Forth about the publishing industry and some of the local authors and artists he works with.

